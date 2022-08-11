Fife Flyers announce pre-season warm-up fixtures at double

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fife Flyers have lined up a pre-season friendly against Glasgow Clan at Fife Ice Arena

Those games will be played over the first weekend of next month, ahead of their season opener away to Glasgow Clan in the challenge cup scheduled for Friday, September 9, starting at 7.30pm.

The Flyers’ pre-season fixtures will be on Friday, September 2, at 7.30pm against the Glaswegians at Fife Ice Arena in Kirkcaldy and on Sunday, September 4, at 5pm against the Stars at Dundee Ice Arena.

Flyers season ticket holders will be eligible for discounted pricing for the first of those two games and can secure their seats during a priority purchasing period during the week beginning Monday, August 15.

Following that period, full-price tickets will be available for sale to the general public.

Tickets will be available both online and from the arena box office.

They cost £15 for adults, £10 for concessions and £7.50 for children, with £1 off for season ticket holders in each case.

Game ticket vouchers will be valid for the Glasgow Clan warm-up match, but only one per person per ticket is allowed. All vouchers must be redeemed in person at the box office.

Box office hours for the coming season have yet to be announced but will be confirmed shortly.

A complete list of 2022/2023 fixtures and the Flyers’ roster to date can be found at www.fifeflyers.co.uk