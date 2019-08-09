Fife Flyers back in the driving seat with Arnold Clark Mercedes Benz

Fife Flyers have secured a title sponsor for the next two years.

Arnold Clark Mercedes Benz will add their name on the home and away jerseys for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

As part of the deal, which follows on from last year's partnership, the motor dealership will supply the team with new registration plate A and C Class models for Flyers’ import players.

Carol Johnstone, Fife Flyers’ commercial manager, said: “We are delighted to secure a two year sponsorship deal with Arnold Clark Mercedes Benz.

“Their continued support is a huge boost to the club - on and off the ice.

“The company’s reputation for quality and its renowned name bring huge kudos to the team - and I know the players loved driving their executive cars for the last two seasons!”

Arnold Clark Mercedes Benz headline the Great8 sponsorship portfolio which spearheads the club’s commercial operations, including Fife Auto Centre, FFDR, Nationwide Gas Care, Specsavers, welcome2fife.com, Styx Kirkcaldy and, new this season, Unison Fife Health Branch.

Carol added: “To get our Great8 partners on board is a fantastic achievement for the club.

“We are very much a locally based team, but operating in a league where most of our competitors are city based, so to secure a mix of market leading local and national businesses as key sponsors is a real statement of faith in what we have delivered so far and where we want to take our team.

“All of our sponsors are hugely important to us, and we are delighted to welcome them back on board for the 2019-20 campaign.

"It promises to be an outstanding season on and off the ice - and we can’t wait to welcome the players to town and host the opening games in August.”

Paul Marwick, Arnold Clark Mercedes Benz franchise manager for Arnold Clark Automobiles, said: “It is an honour to be the title sponsor of the Fife Flyers yet again.

"We look forward to the following two years of sponsorship with the team.”