Fife Flyers bring back team talisman Chase Schaber

Fife Flyers’ talisman and team leader, Chase Schaber, is coming back to Kirkcaldy for a fourth season.

The 28-year old Canadian – a huge favourite with the fans – confirmed his return this week as he continues his rehabilitation from the injury which cut short his 2018-19 campaign.

He said “I can’t wait to get things under way and meet my new teammates.”

Schaber was considered the heartbeat of the team from day one – the player who Todd Dutiaume, head coach, said made the dressing-room tick.

So it was no coincidence the club hit its rockiest patch immediately after the forward pulled up in a game against Nottingham Panthers and spent a long spell on the sidelines.

He returned and clearly took time to find his stride once more, only to have his season ended by a brutal head-first check into the boards in a big game against Sheffield Steelers.

That left him with concussion, to add to the post-season surgery and recovery on his groin injury.

Schaber is now well on the road to fitness and the club is delighted he is coming back.

Dutiaume said: “Chase has been an impact player for this club.

“Getting him back to 100 per cent and re-signing him was a top priority for the coaching staff.

“I’m delighted to be working with him for another season.

“He’s well on the road to recovery and he’s excited to get back to work and back on the ice.”

Schaber first joined Flyers in 2016 from the Norfolk Admirals in the ECHL and quickly established himself as a favourite with the fans.

The 2019-20 campaign marks a fresh start.

Schaber said “I am very fortunate and grateful to be signing in Fife for another season.

“I’m excited for the season ahead and will work hard to help this team and organisation achieve its goals.”

Schaber joins Bari McKenzie as confirmed returnees to the Fife Ice Arena.