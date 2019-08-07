Fife Flyers bring brothers together as Tim Crowder joins from Coventry Blaze

Two brothers will line-up for Fife Flyers next season after the club confirmed the signing Tim Crowder from Coventry Blaze.

The 32-year-old Canadian forward is the younger sibling of Paul Crowder, who is returning to Fife for a second season.

Tim, a proven marksman, was second top scorer in Coventry last season, hitting 27 goals and 41 assists, which ranked him among the top 10 forwards in the 2018-19 Elite League.

The pair will reunite in Kirkcaldy having spent the summer together in Australia, playing alongside each other at Sydney Ice Dogs, with Tim currently top of the AIHL scoring charts with 29 goals and 34 assists in just 20 appearances.

Tim spoke of his delight at joining his brother at Fife Ice Arena.

"It will be a great opportunity to play a season with my brother and enjoy some time in Scotland," he said.

"I am hoping to bring some more offensive skill to an already strong offensive team.

"I plan to contribute the best I can to move the Flyers up the rankings for the coming season.

"I look forward to getting started and hope the fans will ready for an exciting season."

Before moving to the EIHL last summer, Tim spent six years in France with Dijon, Angers, Amiens and most recently Chamonix, racking up a total of 233 appearances amassing 114 goals, 137 assists for 251 points.

Included in his European experience are brief stints in the Czech second division and Swedish first division.

His collegiate career was played in the NCAA with Michigan State University, while in 2005 he was drafted round five, 126th overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Flyers head coach Todd Dutiaume was delighted to get his man after a summer of negotiations.

"This deal took a while to get over the line but we are sure it was worth the wait," he said.

"Both Crowder brothers made a significant impact in the league's scoring charts. We are hoping to re-tap into that offensive capability again this season.

"Tim provides us with a dynamic potency on the right side."