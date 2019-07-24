Fife Flyers bring Paul Crowder back to Kirkcaldy for second season

Paul Crowder is the latest import to return to Fife Flyers.

The centreman will return to Kirkcaldy after a summer playing with Sydney Ice Dogs in Australia.

Pic: Jillian McFarlane

Crowder (34) headed Down Under with team-mate Danick Gauthier at the end of last season.

The former Cardiff Devils’ forward was also joined by his brother, Tim, who spent last season with Coventry Blaze, and who the summer rumour mill has linked with a possible move to Fife.

Crowder was a key part of Flyers’ firepower last season, logging some 61 points – 26 goals and 35 assists – before injury curtailed his campaign.

His points per game stats also took him to the top of the league’s charts, underlining his importance to the team.

Todd Dutiaume, head coach, is looking forward welcoming Crowder back to the Kingdom fully fit after a summer playing on the other side of the world.

He said: “Paul exceeded most peoples expectations offensively last season, and his unfortunate injury was a huge loss for the club.

“We’ve always worked hard to keep good people at this club, and Paul and his family were always going to be an easy decision for us.

“Fit, healthy and playing all summer we’ll look forward to Paul to provide more of that magic that was instrumental in making us such an offensive threat.”

Crowder joins returnees Gauthier, Chase Schaber Mike Cazzola, Carlo Finucci and Scott Aarssen on Fife’s roster which is starting to flesh out, but which still has scope for several new faces yet to be revealed.

The player is also looking ahead to the 2019-20 campaign.

He said: “My family and I are excited to be back in Fife. It was a no brainer for me when I was thinking about coming back.

“I am looking forward to the beginning of the season and chasing the title.”