Fife Flyers change more Sunday game start times

Fife Flyers have confirmed more early face-off times for Sunday games.

The club has decided to extend its 5:30 starts in a bid to make the games more accessible to families with schoolchildren.

Games normally start an hour later on Sunday evenings.

Three more matches will now have the earlier face-off times.

They are Sunday, January 19 (v Nottingham Panthers); Sunday, February 16 v Sheffield Steelers; Sunday February 23 v Manchester Storm. In each case, doors will open from 4:30pm

The club said the initial trial was successful.

A spokesman said: “It allowed families to attend the game and still let their children be home at a reasonable time before school the next day.”

Flyers are at home this Sunday, also against Manchester, but it remains a 6:30 pm start.