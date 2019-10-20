Fife Flyers coach says boos were unfair after OT defeat to Guildford Flames

Fife Flyers 2 Guildford Flames 3 (OT)

Fife Flyers welcomed the Guildford Flames to the Fife Ice Arena on Saturday evening looking to build on last Sunday’s 4-1 win over Nottingham and spark some life into a barn that has been fairly flat of late.

What was delivered was pretty disappointing, with the powerplay unit once again failing to click, and struggling to keep possession of the puck, with Flames controlling the tempo of the game for large spells.

Flyers coach Todd Dutiaume felt his side competed well, and showed some character to draw level.

“We were extremely disappointed, we felt we did well tonight," he said. “You feel the pressure when pucks don’t go in the net early."

Dutes also felt the jeers at the end of the second period were undeserved.

“We think it was unfair for us to get booed off, but everybody is entitled to their opinion,” he insisted.

“I told the guys not to feel sorry for themselves and to go and make things happen, and find a way, and to the guys credit, they did.

“A big part of my job has turned into psychological management."

The away side opened the scoring through Corbin Baldwin’s long range shot that found its way beyond Adam Morrison at 4.04.

Flyers failed to get themselves on the front foot in the first period and despite having two powerplay opportunities, could not get back on terms as both chances came and went with little offense on net.

Flames certainly had the better of the session and would have counted themselves unfortunate to not be further ahead at the break.

Guildford doubled their lead after some neat tic-tac-toe build up on the powerplay fell to Ian Watters and he finished smartly from close range on 22.54 to completely deflate the majority of the barn.

Fife had yet another powerplay opportunity, but as has been much the case this season, failed to spark with the man advantage, much to the frustration of the home support, with more jeers at the end of the second period as patience wore thin.

It was all or nothing for the home side heading into the final session, and after another nervy start, they grabbed a lifeline after Mike Cazzola fired in after a scramble in front of the Flames net at 44.47 to reduce the deficit to one.

The goal gave the hosts a visible boost and suddenly they had their tails up and were causing problems for the visitors with repeated assaults on Peeters net, without reward.

The crowd responded in kind to the renewed vigour from the home side, and with just over six minutes remaining, remarkably Fife got themselves back on level-terms after Brit defenceman Sam Jones roofed his backhand effort high glove-side over the stranded Peeters.

Jones was denied what would have been the go-ahead-goal with little over two minutes to play after some good work behind the Guildford net, but his shot was straight down the throat of Peeters.

Neither team could grab a last-gasp winner and so the game headed into sudden-death overtime, but after a scramble in front of Adam Morrison, the puck was knocked over the line via the post and was credited to Brett Ferguson who may have got the final touch to grab the extra point for the Flames.

Credit was due to Fife for coming back from two-goals down, but ultimately another flat performance yielded the result that was probably deserved on the night.

Flyers have the chance for instant revenge tomorrow when the make the long journey to Surrey to take on the Flames for the second time in successive nights.