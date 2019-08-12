Fife Flyers complete forwards with signing of Kyle Just

Fife Flyers have completed their line-up of forwards for the 2019-20 ice hockey season with the signing of a new import.

Kyle Just joins the club after a career spent playing across Europe.

The arrival of the six-footer, who shoots left, means no return for either Joe Basaraba or Marcus Basara from last season’s roster.

Just joins Tim Crowder, brother of Paul, and former Cardiff Devils’ skater, James Livingston, as the new forwards on the team which will contest the forthcoming EIHL ice hockey season.

Just (28) is a graduate of Mercyhurst University, Pennsylvania, where he spent five seasons before making the move to Europe.

He has played in Holland, Hungary, Germany, Italy and Finland, where he has logged good numbers to figure among his team’s top points scorers.

In 2016 he moved to Hungary where he had 42 points (17 goals and 25 assists) to be the team’s top scorer.

At the end of January, Just moved to the Lausitzer Füchse in the German DEL2 where he spent the remainder of the season and then the 2017/18 season with Lausitzer and ERC Sonthofen.

Last season Just started the season in Italy with Vepitino where he scored 20 goals and 12 assists in 27 games.

Todd Dutiaume, head coach, is confident Just will deliver in his debut EIHL season.

He said: ““Kyle completes our forward line-up. He’s an experienced campaigner in the European game and proven he can put up numbers.

“We believe his first season in the Elite League will be a successful one.”

And while it may be his first season in the UK, he does have links near to the rink - an aunt and uncle stay in Edinburgh.

Just said: “I am very excited about coming to Fife. I am happy I get to be a part of the team and organisation and hopefully we can have success this season.

“ I am also happy that I have family close by.”

Just will wear jersey number 73.

Flyers’ team building continues with the club still to unveil its starting netminder and key defencemen ahead of the start of the season which opens with challenge games against Herlev Eagles on August 24 and 25, and EV Landshut on the 31st and September 1.