Fife Flyers complete roster with Swedish defenceman

Fife Flyers have completed their roster for the new season with the signing of a Swedish defenceman.

Jonas Emmerdahl, from Stockholm, is a new arrival to the Elite League having played his entire professional career in the Sweden Allsvenskan - the country's second tier.

The 27-year-old played five seasons with VIK Västerås HK before making the switch to IF Björklöven for the 2015/16 season.

Over the course of his career, Emmerdahl has iced in 377 Allsvenskan games and tallied 15 goals and 62 assists.

"I am really looking forward to moving to Scotland," he said.

"It’s a new and exciting experience for me. I going to do my best to make the season successful."

The new arrival completes the squad just five days ahead of the opening pre-season fixture against Danish side Herlev Eagles this Saturday.

Head coach Todd Dutiaume added: "Jonas completes our line up and solidifies the defence we will have playing in front of Adam this season.

"He moves well for a big man and adds to the size we have put in place this season.

"One of our latest ever signings but I'm sure people will feel it was worth the wait and help me welcome Jonas to Fife."