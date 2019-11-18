Fife Flyers confirm discounted weekend ticket for home double-header

Fife Flyers fans are being offered a discounted weekend ticket for their home double-header at the end of the month.

Flyers face Belfast Giants and Guildford Flames on November 30 and December 1, which the club has billed as the Double Discount weekend.

A weekend ticket for the games will cost an adult £26 - a saving of £10 per person - while concessions including OAPs can save £6 with a £20 weekend ticket.

A child ticket - usually £9 per match - is reduced to £12 for both weekend games.

The weekend ticket rate will only be available from the Flyers ticket office which is open Monday to Friday, from 2.00 p.m until 6.00 p.m, or on Saturday from noon until 4.00 p.m.

Tickets can also be bought during the period breaks at this Saturday's home match against Manchester Storm.

A club spokesperson said: ”We know money is tight in all households and especially in the run up to Christmas.

"Our discounted weekend ticket presents a significant saving especially for families.

"The team respond well to a well filled, noisy building and we hope that fans will turn out in force for these games.”

In addition, with the game against Belfast on November 30 falling on St Andrews Night, the team will be getting behind Welcome To Fife’s 'Get Yer Kilt On' campaign.

The campaign encourages Fifers to celebrate their heritage by posting pictures of themselves clad in tartan to social media using the hashtag #GetYerKiltOn.

More information on that campaign can be found here.

Flyers have also confirmed that their annual Christmas Toy Appeal will take place on December 15 with the CHAS Christmas Jersey Night following on December 22, before the Christmas Late Skate with the Flyers on December 28.