Fife Flyers defenceman makes move to Latvia

Fife Flyers are in the hunt for a new import defenceman after Ricards Birzins confirmed his return to Latvia.

He has signed for HK Kurbads for the 2019-020 season.

Birzins joins the Riga-based club after two seasons with Flyers.

You may also be interested in:

BiFab turbine fight goes to company’s Edinburgh HQ

Thousands set for Fife Pride in Kirkcaldy

Fife Pilgrim Way set to launch

He moved to Kirkcaldy after previously icing with Manchester Storm, although most of his career was spent in Europe as well as spells in Latvia, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

The 30-year old blueliner iced in 56 games in his first season in Fife before becoming a late returnee as the 2018-19 was about to commence.

Flyers have already lost netminder Shane Owen to Belfast Giants and powerhouse forward Evan Bloodoff to Coventry Blaze.

Confirmed returnees so far include Mike Cazzola, Carlo Finucci, and Chase Schaber along with Bari McKenzie and new defenceman Sam Jones from Swindon Wildcats