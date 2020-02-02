Fife Flyers equal their worst ever EIHL streak

Fife Flyers equalled their longest losing streak of their EIHL era when they went down 2-0 at Nottingham Panthers on Sunday.

It was the team’s 14th successive loss, matching the record set in the first season back in top flight hockey in 2011.

The result left then rooted in tenth place, seven points behind Dundee Stars and eight behind Manchester Storm in the eighth and final play-off spot.

The game remained goal-less until the final ten minutes as Flyers – icing minus key forward Carlo Finucci – dug deep and stuck to their game plan against a Panthers side which had thrashed league leaders Sheffield Steelers 5-1 just 24 hours earlier.

Todd Dutiaume, head coach, said: ““All we asked of the guys after last night’s poor performance was simplify their game and do what they do best.

“That was the best we have competed in a while over 60 minutes. We made one big, costly mistake and that was the hockey game

Netminder Adam Morrison made some big saves, while defenceman Sam Jones fought with Nottingham’s new import Mathieu Tousignant on his home debut - both players receiving five minutes for the fight, and Jones an additional minor.

The killer moment came with 50 minutes played as Morrison pursued a puck behind his net and got tangled up. Golovkovs simply laid it on a plate for Kevin Talbot to hit the unguarded net.

In the closing minutes, Flyers were handed a powerplay, and pulled their netminder for an extra skater in a bid to tie the game.

The move ended in disaster as, in their own zone, Kyle Just’s cross-ice pass to Paul Crowder was short, and the forward was mugged by Jake Hansen who hit the empty net and seal a 2-0 win.

Dutiaume added: It’s tough to stay checked in mentally when nothing is going your way.”

Flyers’ slender hopes of staying in the play-off race now rest this weekend’s back to back games against Stars and Storm.