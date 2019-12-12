Fife Flyers forward Chase Schaber looking to get back to his best after ending goal drought

A puck bounced into the net off Chase Schaber’s stick in Dundee on Saturday, and a wave of relief washed over the Fife Flyers forward.

It had been 13 matches since the Canadian import had found the target, but his deflection on Carlo Finucci’s shot finally ended the drought.

And the injection of confidence was clear as Schaber added a second in the same period, driving the net for a solo effort to help Flyers to a 5-1 victory, before claiming the man of the match award in Sunday’s unfortunate 6-4 home defeat to Cardiff Devils.

“It felt nice to pot a couple of goals,” he said. “I went on a dry spell there for a bit, although it’s nothing I haven’t been through before.

“I think every hockey player will tell you they’ve gone through a slump and you just have to find a way out of it, whether that be working hard in practice on certain things, or just finding a way to gain some confidence to put the puck in the net.

“I felt like I was getting more chances on the weekend and that all came from the team working together.”

Schaber had started the season on fire, netting eight times in the opening nine league fixtures before losing the scoring touch.

“When you don’t score for a bit, it annoys you a lot,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what anybody tells you, if you’re not scoring goals you just don’t feel like you’re really doing much, even though you might be.

“Scoring is what everybody wants to do, and I like putting the puck in the net.

“I consider myself a two-way player, but if I’m not contributing offensively, it does get in your head.

“It’s something you’ve got to pull yourself out of by continuing to work, trying things, and getting better in practice.

“You can’t get discouraged, but it’s pretty easy to when going through a dry spell like that.”

Schaber revealed that he has been putting in extra work off the ice to try and address his scoring slump.

“For a while there I was trying to find myself a little bit,” he said.

”I knew where I had to go to score goals, I just wasn’t getting there at the right time, or quick enough.

“I was getting really frustrated at times because I wasn’t on as well as I should’ve been. “I was thinking more than I was just playing and reacting, like I usually do.

“I’m slowly picking that up and figuring it out.

“The more games we play, and the more situations I’m put in, it’s just making my brain work again, and I’m getting better.

“I’ve been spending more time in the gym lately, so I’m able to get my speed up a bit more.

“I don’t feel like it’s up there where I want it to be yet, but I’m starting to find my feet underneath me, and I’m moving a lot quicker now.

“It’s giving me different looks on the ice and better opportunities I feel.”

Having missed most of last season through injury, Schaber is still building up towards his peak condition.

“I had a decent start this year, and had a streak going, then went through a dry spell,” he said. “I think it’s normal for that to happen.

“You can’t just come back from injury and have an unreal season, unless you’ve got a God-given gift, and you’d be in the NHL if that was the case.

“It’s tough when you take so much time off because you really get away from the game, and timing is huge.

“When you’re not putting in the hours, you lose the timing of everything.

“It’s so hard to be expected to pick that back up right away. It’s a process, and it’s slowly building.”

Flyers are preparing to go into the weekend short-handed with Danick Gauthier suspended for the trip to Sheffield on Saturday, and Mike Cazzola a major doubt on top of the injured Sam Jones.

”Even if we’re short-handed we’re going to work, battle and compete,” Schaber said. “I don’t care who you are, we’re not going to get pushed over.

“It’s tough when you play teams like Sheffield and Cardiff who are rolling four lines.

“We’ve definitely got the skill to keep up with them, but they’ve got more man power.

“If we pull it out, great, but as long as we end the night having gave it our all, and controlled what we could, I think we can live with that.

“We’ll just battle until we get our boys back in the line-up.”