Fife Flyers host directors Q&A: Here’s how to get tickets

Fife Flyers’ directors have confirmed a Q&A with fans.

It takes place at the Bay Hotel, Kinghorn, on Tuesday, February 11 at 7:30pm.

Directors Tom Muir and Jack Wishart, who have been at the helm for 24 years, will address the key issues facing the club – and take questions from fans.

The event has been called for by a number of supporters as the team has endured a tough season which has taken them to the bottom of the table on the back of a 14-game losing streak.

Questions from the fans which can either be submitted in advance or asked on the night.

The evening will be hosted by Ali McLaren, who handles the club’s Facebook Live broadcasts and the post-game media interviews.

The forum is expected to draw a big crowd with fans keen to have their say on the club’s challenges on and off the ice.

Admission to this free event but ticketed in advance online

A club spokesman said: “With Flyers currently sitting at the foot of the Elite League table and on a run of losses not seen since the first season in the league, there’s understandable concern from the fanbase.

“Fans are keen to understand the not only what’s happening within the team just now but also what the directors plans are for the future.”

He added: “It’s time for the organisation, on and off the ice as well as in the stands, to come together and work towards making the Fife Flyers the must attend event again.

“We hope this event will begin that discussion.”

Tickets for the event will be available from HERE https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/fife-flyers-directors-qa-tickets-92882914297 or by emailing flyerstv@fifeflyers.co.uk.

Season ticket holders, if emailing, should include their season ticket number as there is a block reserved for them.