Fife Flyers’ huge fundraiser for CHAS

Fife Flyers fans have dug deep and raised £6000 for the club’s adopted charity CHAS.

The huge sum was generated at Sunday’s dedicated CHAS night which coincided with the team’s game against Belfast Giants.

The players wore specially designed tops which were then auctioned off and handed straight to the successful bidders.

There was also a rinkside collection.

The annual fundraiser is one of the highlights of the ice hockey season.

Flyers’ links with CHAS were first forged by player-coach Mark Morrison over 20 years ago.