Fife Flyers injury update: Sam Jones set for surgery

Fife Flyers defenceman Sam Jones will undergo surgery on his injured knee this week.

The 22-year-old Englishman suffered a torn medial collateral ligament in a collision with an opponent during the home defeat to Belfast Giants on October 30.

An operation is required to fix the damage, with a recovery time estimated to be upwards of six weeks.

Jones has been in impressive form in what is his debut season in the Elite League after joining Fife in the summer from Swindon Wildcats.

Flyers head coach Todd Dutiaume said: "Sam is getting surgery on his leg this week.

"We'll know a timescale on the success of how it goes and what the surgeon is saying when he goes in there and takes a look.

"It's not a quick fix, but it's a lot quicker than hoping and praying this thing heals and finding six weeks down the line that it hasn't healed at all and he's not capable of playing.

"So I'm glad we acted quick on it and our team will do their best get him back in line-up as quick as possible."