Fife Flyers launch Christmas toy appeal

Fife Flyers Annual Christmas Toy Appeal will take place on Sun 15th Dec 2019 at the home game against Guildford Flames.

Each year, toys are donated by Flyers fans and collected by the Flyers players on behalf of the Family & Community Support Team(FACST) who work in conjunction with various charities throughout Fife, assisting vulnerable and disadvantaged families in the local area.

The Flyers players will remain on the ice at the end of the game following man of the match and on ice presentations, to collect the toy/gift donations from the fans around the boards.

Alternatively, fans can hand toys/gifts in to the Flyers office .

A spokesman for Fife Flyers said: “ Thanks to our sponsors “Barnetts of StAndrews and Babcock Rosyth, who also collect in toys for the appeal, & who will both be helping transport the gifts off the ice in one of their vehicles on the night.”

Head coach Todd Dutiaume said he is always amazerd by the Flyers’ fans’ response each year.

“Honestly, I’ve witnessed this event for over 20 years and every year I never cease to be amazed by people’s generosity when it comes to giving around the Christmas period.

“I certainly know that the players coming in here every year are blown away with the opportunity to make such a difference to a little one’s festive period and maybe their overall big picture.

“It’s a wonderful thing and the Fife fans have always been firmly behind that.

“It’s a very special event.”