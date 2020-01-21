Fife Flyers launch first ever ice hockey Pride weekend

Fife Flyers are proud to be involved in ice hockey’s first ever Pride Weekend.

It faces-off on Friday when Dundee Stars entertain Glasgow Clan in a key Elite League clash to be televised live on Freesports (face-off 7.30pm) and then switches to Kirkcaldy for the gamer between Flyers and Cardiff Devils on Saturday.

All ten teams in Britain’s top league will be involved with the Scottish trio of Stars, Clan and Flyers all wearing special one-off jerseys.

The idea was sparked by a banner at the sell-out play-off finals at Nottingham Ice Arena last year.

Luke Fisher, the Elite League’s PR, told a press conference in Glasgow that the organisation had every intention of increasing momentum for the initiative next year.

Ali McLaren, media manager for Flyers, said: “We are proud to be partnering with local organisations in Kirkcaldy for our Pride Weekend.

“We have Kirkcaldy High School LGBT+ coming to our game which has its own movement and it’s great to see how schools across Fife are working hard to make sure everyone is included.

“They also offer advice on how to help younger people who may come out to you, and we want to work with our junior club coaches as well to make sure that they’re able to support our younger hockey players.” The team will also welcome members of the Fife Pride organisation rinkside.

Added Ali: “We aim to make sure the LGBT community feel welcome and valued.”

Flyers will auction off the specially designed tops for club funds.

The secret auction will run until 9:00pm during the match. Fans can bid either by handing their bid via sealed envelope to the Flyers’ shop at the game or by emailing pam.clark@fifeflyers.co.uk.

