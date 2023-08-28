News you can trust since 1871
Fife Flyers: Local man Fynn Page returns for second year at Kirkcaldy club

Fife Flyers have this week welcomed back Fynn Page for his second season at the Kirkcaldy club.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 28th Aug 2023, 17:30 BST- 1 min read
Fynn Page is back for second season at Flyers (Pic Flyers Images)Fynn Page is back for second season at Flyers (Pic Flyers Images)
Fynn Page is back for second season at Flyers (Pic Flyers Images)

The 6ft 2 inch Kirkcaldy-born defenceman made 49 appearances in his inaugural Elite Ice Hockey League campaign for Flyers and will be on their roster once again.

During the last campaign, the player also showed his adaptability in fine style by making a total of 18 appearances, registering three points, with Solway Sharks in the NIHL 1 as part of a two-way partnership between the two clubs.

Twenty-year-old Page began his hockey journey in the Fife junior system before making the move across the pond to the Ontario Hockey Academy at the age of 13.

The following six years saw Page combine studies with ice hockey before returning to join his hometown side and continuing his studies at the University of Abertay last season.

On his return to Fife Flyers, Page outlined his terrific enthusiasm for being back at his hometown club by saying: “I am delighted to be back for my second season in Fife!

"The ‘new era’ Flyers are going to be huge and I am really excited to be a part of it.

"Having spoken to the coach (Tom Coolen) in the last few weeks I cannot wait to get going, meet all the boys and get back on the ice.

"See you all soon Flyers fans!”

Flyers coach Coolen added: "I look forward to watching all of our players over the exhibition season, including Fynn and where players will be projected into the mix.

"It is always an exciting time for me and a fresh start for each and every player."

