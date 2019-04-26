Fife Flyers lose key player to arch rivals

Further transfer action of the post-season has taken place at Fife Ice Arena with one key player leaving the Fife Flyers.

Craig Moore has left the club and moved west to sign for Glasgow Clan.

The Glenrothes-born blue-liner returned to the Kingdom in December to sign up for the remainder of the season In Kirkcaldy after leaving Cardiff Devils.

A former pupil of Glenrothes High School, 23-year-old Moore was a Flyers season ticket holder growing up.

His move west was unveiled by Clan’s head coach, Peter Russell.