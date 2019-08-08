Fife Flyers lose top scorer Brett Bulmer to Nottingham Panthers

Fife Flyers have lost out on re-signing Brett Bulmer after the former NHLer joined Elite League rivals Nottingham Panthers.

The 27-year-old forward was top scorer in Kirkcaldy last season, averaging exactly a point per game with 26 goals and 31 assists, 19th in the overall EIHL standings, and also earned the coveted Mirror of Merit award run by the Fife Free Press.

Bulmer lived up to his ‘Hollywood’ nickname from his time in Florida with a number of showreel goals in Flyers colours, including the winner of the club’s goal of the season, scoring in Belfast while sliding on his stomach, which made headline news in his homeland of Canada.

After a strong run of performances in the second half of the campaign, his 2018-19 season did not finish the way he hoped with a suspension from the EIHL Department of Player Safety following a kneeing incident in the final game of the season robbing him of the chance to feature in the play-offs.

The six feet four inch right shot was a second round draft pick of the Minnesota Wild in 2010 (39th overall) and went on to play nearly 20 games ‘in the show’ with the Wild.

He also has over 200 games in the AHL on his CV with Iowa and Houston.

Nottingham director of hockey, Gui Doucet, said: “Brett compliments what we already have in the line-up. He plays with an edge and he can be mean to opponents.

“He’s a big guy and he gets under the skin of opponents.

"He’s also good in the defensive zone and basically knows his job all over the ice. We’re delighted to have him.”