Fife Flyers' official jersey launch - in pictures
Fife Flyers' team jersey launch took place at Fife Ice Arena last night ahead of the new ice hockey season.
Flyers TV and Kingdom FM presenter, Ali McLaren, hosted the evening as hundreds of fans got to meet and greet the new arrivals and returning players.
1. Adam Morrison
The team's new netminder replaces Shane Owen between the pipes.
Steve Gunn
other
2. Andrew Little
The Paisley-born netminder will provide back-up this season.
Steve Gunn
other
3. Bari McKenzie
The 33-year-old forward returns for a second season in Fife.
Steve Gunn
other
4. Carlo Finucci
The Canadian-Italian skater returns for a fourth season having scored an impressive 172 points in his previous three campaigns with Fife.
Steve Gunn
other
View more