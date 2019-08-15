Fife Flyers plan night to unveil new team

The countdown to the new ice hockey season will begin with a jersey launch next next week.

Fife Flyers fans will get to meet the club’s new signings for the first time at Fife Ice Arena on Wednesday, August 21.

The open night starts at 7:25 pm and will include the unveiling of the team’s new strips for the 2019-20 season.

They will include the home and away strips as well as the tops to be worn for the Challenge Cup.

The players will be introduced on to the ice by Ali McLaren for a brief interview before they all head to the main bar for a meet and greet, and a chance to take photos.

Flyers’ shop will also be open from 8.00-9.00 pm for sales of replica shirts.

A limited number of replica tops will be on sale on the night and orders and payments will be taken for any sizes not available on the night.