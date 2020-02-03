Fife Flyers player hit with suspension

Defenceman Sam Jones has been hit with a one-game ban by the Elite League's disciplinary panel

It follows his fight with Nottingham Panthers' Mathieu Tousignant in Sunday's game which ended in a 2-0 defeat for the Kirkcaldy club.

Both players were given five minutes for fighting, with Jones also getting an additional two minutes.

But the Department of Player Safety (DOPS) has increased the penalty after reviewing video footage.

It said Jones should have been thrown out on a 5+Game for elbowing.

DOPS produced video evidence which shows the players on the plexi where Jones was checked and then retaliated by pushing his opponent, but his elbow catchies him under the chin.

DOPS stated: "It appears Jones takes exception to being bumped in the corner and made a choice that he would take a retaliatory type action on Tousignant. After the retaliatory action, a fight ensued, which is deemed started and caused by the body action and intent of Jones."

It said there is "never a time where a player is permitted to target a player's head through the use of an elbow" noting: " In this case, it is not deemed a body check 'gone bad' or an accidental action. It is deemed to have intent and be targeted through a retaliatory-type action.

Jones must accept body to body contact does and will occur in the game. Considering Jones altered his skating position in pursuit of the puck to his right and towards the skating lane of Tousignant, it is deemed Jones is the first to engage in the battle for the puck.

Tousignant stood his ground in a protective type of body action, which he is permitted to do. Jones must refrain from actions deemed illegal and/or targeted at the area of the opposing player's head.

The player will miss Saturday's game against Dundee Stars.