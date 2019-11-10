Fife Flyers rue four minute collapse as Glasgow Clan move top of the EIHL

Glasgow Clan 5 Fife Flyers 2

Fife Flyers conceded three goals in just under four minutes as Glasgow Clan came from behind to win against their Scottish rivals.

Matt Beca signalled his return to the Clan line-up with an early goal, needing only 90 seconds to score, as Matt Pufahl’s shot deflected in off the returning forward to give the home side the lead.

Clan carried their lead into the second period but that was washed out by Danick Gauthier’s hard work coming to fruition at 28:49, turning home Chase Schaber's pass to make it 1-1.

A tight game sprung to life in the final period as Fife shocked most of the 3500 crowd at Braehead Arena when Kyle Just gave them the lead with just over 11 minutes to play, tipping home a Scott Aarssen shot from close range.

Fife held their lead for five minutes before Mikael Lidhammar tied things up again for the home side.

At 54:47, under two minutes after the scores were levelled, Nolan LaPorte put the Clan back in front, with Chad Rau then making it 4-2 at 56:31.

Linden Springer sealed the win on the empty net with 82 seconds remaining.

Flyers return to home ice tonight where Dundee Stars are the visitors for an earlier 5.30 p.m face-off.