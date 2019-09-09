Fife Flyers shut out Dundee Stars to get first win of season

Dundee Stars 0 Fife Flyers 2

Fife Flyers netminder Adam Morrison claimed a shut out on Tayside to help the Kirkcaldy side claim their first win of the season in Challenge Cup.

After a defeat to Glasgow Clan in their home opener the previous night, goals from Chase Schaber and Danick Gauthier sealed a 2-0 win over Dundee Stars.

The match was goalless until Schaber struck 55 seconds into the third period, pouncing on a rebound from a Kyle Just effort to break the deadlock.

Flyers were forced to defend two Dundee powerplays in the closing six minutes before Gauthier's empty netter with 39 seconds left secured two valuable road points.

Fife head coach Todd Dutiaume was delighted with both the result and, in particular, the performance of his netminder, after watching his team get out-shot 42-27.

"I thought Mo played fantastic tonight and that's a great confidence-builder for him moving forward," he said.

"To shut out this team at home, I haven't seen it many times that I've been in this building.

"Last night we left it a little late and disappointed our home support but I was pleased that we could grind out a result in this tough building, especially against a pretty offensive team.

"Dundee look fast, creative and skilled so I'm happy with the boys.

"We had a slow-ish start and we toiled at times through the first and second period, but in the third period saw a lot of positive signs and guys playing the right way.

"We want to go as deep as we can in the Challenge cup this year and two points tonight was crucial to our survival in that."