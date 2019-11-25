Fife Flyers shutout Guildford to complete three-point weekend

Guildford Flames 0 Fife Flyers 2

An impressive shut-out from netminder Adam Morrison provided the foundation for Fife Flyers victory in Guildford last night.

The rock-solid Canadian stopped all 41 shots he faced as goals from both Crowder brothers - Tim and Paul - sealed a three-point weekend for the Todd Dutiaume's side after the penalty shots defeat at home to Manchester Storm the previous night.

"It's always a hard-fought affair when we play this Guildford team," the Fife head coach said.

"We came under some early pressure after that long bus trip but the guys quickly sorted themselves out and I thought we played a mature game right to the end.

"Our goalie was exceptional the entire weekend and that was key to us getting three points this weekend."

The win moved Fife up to fifth in the EIHL standings with 20 points from 20 games.

It took 12 minutes to break the deadlock in front of 1842 fans at the Spectrum as Flyers struck on the powerplay.

Flames forward Ian Watters was called for slashing and Paul Crowder cashed in, turning and shooting home from close range after Scott Aarssen's shot was blocked.

His brother Tim netted the second less than six minutes from time, weaving his way past defenceman Jordan Rowley before skilfully finishing beyond netminder Wouter Peeters .

Flyers were outshot 17-2 in that final period but Flames could find no way past Morrison.

"I don't think we could have done anything different," said frustrated Guildford coach Paul Dixon.

"We played well and controlled the game from start to finish, but just couldn't score.

"It was just one of those night when the goalie stood on his head.

"Credit to him, he was outstanding.

"It was pretty much a one-man performance from that team tonight."