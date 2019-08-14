Fife Flyers sign new import netminder for 2019-20 season

Fife Flyers have named the successor to Shane Owen for the new ice hockey season.

Adam Morrison will be the club‘s starting netminder for the 2019-20 campaign.

The 28-year old Canadian replaces Owen – a former team-mate – who has joined Belfast Giants,

Morrison brings a wealth of ECHL experience in a career in North America spanning more than a decade – seven of them as a pro.

A native of Edmonton, Morrison kicked off with three seasons with WHL outfit Saskatoon Blades between 2009 and 2011.

In 2009 he was also a third round NHL draft pick of the Philadelphia Flyers, and has had several call-ups to the AHL with Providence Bruins, Hershey Bears and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Season 2012-13 saw him team up with Owen at Utah Grizzlies, while in 2014-15 at South Carolina, he and fellow netminder Jeff Jakaitis, set an ECHL record with the most collective shutouts in a season with 11.

Last season, Morrison returned to South Carolina for a fourth spell, icing in 12 games.

He now makes the switch from North America to the UK with the expectation of significant ice time as Flyers’ starting netminder.

The club has developed a knack of unearthing excellent netminders including Owen – who had two spells in Kirkcaldy – Andy Iles, and Kevin Regan

Morrison said: “I am really pleased and excited to be joining Flyers for the upcoming season, and to be joining the long line of very successful goaltenders.”

The player, who will wear the #1 jersey, is a key component of this summer’s team building which has brought several new forwards to town, with more to come on the blue line.

Todd Dutiaume, head coach, said: “Adam is focussed and driven to bring success to Flyers and show the fans what they’ve come to expect – exceptional goaltending.

“We are thrilled to be working with him this upcoming year.”