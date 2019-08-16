Fife Flyers snap up former Dundee Stars defenceman

Fife Flyers are bringing a former Dundee Stars defenceman back to the Elite League.

Dylan Quaile, from Toronto, Canada, has been confirmed as the club's 13th summer import, leaving just one more D-man to recruit to complete their quota.

The 6ft 3in skater joined Dundee midway through the 2013-14 season playing under Jeff Hutchins, and alongside James Isaacs, en route to winning the Gardiner Conference.

Now aged 30, he is currently icing alongside Paul and Tim Crowder in the Australia Ice Hockey League with the Sydney Ice Dogs and is the team's second top point scorer, behind Tim, with 20 goals and 34 assists.

Before travelling to Australia, Quaile iced in the ECHL with Rapid City Rush during the 2018-19 season, playing in 68 games and scoring five goals and 20 assists.

Quaile has iced in a total of 155 ECHL games and tallied 10 goals and 37 assists.

"I am really excited to be making a return to the EIHL, but especially to be joining the Fife organisation," he said.

"I remember the fans never made it easy to play against the Flyers, so I am happy to be playing for them this time around.

"There are a lot of familiar faces on the team that I am looking forward to playing with again. Hopefully that translates to some good chemistry and lots of success this season.

"I plan to bring strong defensive experience to the d-core at the same time, contributing offensively."

Quaile also played for the University of Prince Edward Island in the USports league, playing 122 games and scoring seven goals and 50 assists, captaining his team to the playoffs for the final two seasons.

In 2016-17 the moved to the German Oberliga, spending two seasons with EC Harzer Falken then EV Lindau, playing 97 games and scoring 27 goals and 71 assists for 98 points.

Flyers coach Todd Dutiaume believes his latest recruit will bring a significant presence on the ice.

"Dylan will add an offensive touch and some size to our back end," he said.

"Last season we lacked a little in both areas and as we close in on our final piece our defence is looking to be more mobile, a touch bigger and steadier."