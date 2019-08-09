Fife Flyers snap up play-off champion from Cardiff Devils

Fife Flyers have completed their fourth signing in as many days with the capture of James Livingston from Cardiff Devils.

The 29-year-old forward joined the Welsh club midway through last season, icing in 25 games and scoring two goals and six assists en route to the EIHL play-off championship.

The Canadian native is a former third round NHL Draft pick of the St Louis Blues and spent five seasons in the American Hockey League (AHL), three playing for Worcester, the top affiliate of the San Jose Sharks before moving onto LA Kings feeder club, Manchester.

Livingston moved to Europe for the 2015-16 season and spent two years in Austrian League with Dornbirner EC. He then joined German club Bad Nauheim in 2017-18 where he scored a career-best 69 points in 82 games before moving to the Elite League.

Head coach Todd Dutiaume believes his latest recruit has qualities that will prove an asset in Fife.

"James comes with a gritty edge alongside very capable offensive ability," he said.

"Underused in Cardiff we expect to see a lot more from him as far as ice time and numbers go.

"We always make an effort to recruit quality people and we are excited to have James joining us."

On his move to Fife, Livingston said: "I am excited to play and live in Scotland in front of such a passionate fan base!

"I am looking forward to meeting everyone in Fife and having a great season."