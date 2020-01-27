Fife Flyers stage first ever Pride night

Fife Flyers have thanked fans after staging their first ever Pride event.

The night formed part of a major initiative which involved all Elite League ice hockey teams.

On Saturday, Flyers welcomed Fife Pride and Kirkcaldy High School LGBT+ organisations to their match, and many fans donned rainbow coloured tops and flags.

The team, also played in specially designed Pride jerseys which were then auctioned off for club funds.

During the evening, Fife Pride was on hand with a stall to talk to anyone wanting to hear more about their work and get information on supporting LGBT people.

Pat Greenhough, convener, was amazed at how generous Flyers fans were with their donations.

Stuart Johnston, security and safety team leader for Fife Pride said: “We’d like to thank Fife Flyers for inviting us and to all the fans for being so generous and welcoming us.

“Fife Pride is inclusive, it’s open to everyone, families, aunts, uncles, grannies – the whole lot.

“It’s very important that people come along and support people who are LGBT. There’s a small minority in Fife still to be won over but we’ll get there.”

John Hamilton, LGBT chairperson in Kirkcaldy High School, added: “ “The amount of rainbow flags in the stands was great. It was so colourful and nice to see.

“The evening went really well – better than we could’ve expected.”

Todd Dutiaume, head coach, said “It’s important that everybody feels included in this building. I thought it was very well received. It’s something we’ve never done before but people were very engaged and supportive. Hockey’s a sport that should be open to all.“

Flyers said the club looked forward to both celebrating the event again next season and working with both organisations during the next 12 months on ensuring ice hockey events in Fife are truly welcoming and safe spaces for LGBT fans.