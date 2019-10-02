Fife Flyers star hit by suspension

Fife Flyers’ forward, Danick Gauthier, has been hit by a one game ban.

The powerhouse skater will miss Saturday Challenge Cup road trip to face Glasgow Clan after the EIHL’s Department of Player Safety reviewed his slew-footing penalty from Saturday’s win over Belfast Giants.

Gauthier was assessed a two-minute minor at the time, and the game sheet was then changed to list it as tripping.

You may also be interested in:

Administrators launch hunt for new buyer after Kirkcaldy hotel closure

105mph ‘show off’ dodges ban after police chase

34 pictures of Fife in the 1980s

But DOPS has now stepped in and sidelined the player for one match.

Its decision noted: “For no apparent reason, and with the puck gone, Gauthier skated from the back side of the opposing player to a side position and made a slew foot action.

“As the video shows, Gauthier used his left side upper body and partially his stick to propel the upper body of the opposing player backwards.

“At the same time, he also used a left leg kicking motion directly at the back side of the right skate, propelling the opposing player’s skate forward.

“This slew foot action created the opposing player to awkwardly fall backwards.

“The opposing player had no way to protect himself and should not have to prepare for a slew foot at any time.

“The puck was gone and there was no reason to make contact with the opposing player.”