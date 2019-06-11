Fife Flyers to welcome Danish and German opposition for pre-season

Fife Flyers will take on foreign opposition in a series of friendlies as they get ready for the 2019/20 EIHL season.

They will play on the weekend of August 24 and 25 against Danish side Herlev Eagles, then on August 31 and September 1 they welcome EV Landshut from Germany.

Herlev return to Fife Ice Arena for the second time in three years having previously travelled to Kirkcaldy to provide warm-up opposition prior to the 2017/18 campaign.

On that occasion, Flyers came out on top in the opening fixture with a 3-1 win, only for the Eagles to even things out the following night when they took a 4-1 win.

German DEL 2 side, EV Landshut, will appear at the Fife Ice Arena for the first time.

They previously played in the German Oberliga, but after winning promotion last season, they will return to play in the DEL 2.

The club wish to remind supporters that season tickets do not cover pre-season friendlies, although season ticket holders’ seats will be held for a priority period for these games.

Tickets not purchased by the end of the priority period will then be released on general sale.

The match details are: Sat 24th Aug, 7.15pm – Fife Flyers v Herlev Eagles; Sun 25th, 6.30pm – Fife Flyers v Herlev Eagles; Sat 31st Aug, 7.15pm – Fife Flyers v EV Landshut; Sun 1st Sept, 6.30pm – Fife Flyers v EV Landshut.