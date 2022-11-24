Fife Flyers try out new Pickleball sessions at Kingdom's leisure centres

Fife Flyers players trying out Pickleball.

The ice hockey club teamed up with Fife Sports and Leisure Trust to try out the fast-paced Pickleball as part of an ongoing partnership between the two organisations.

Invented in America in 1965 by a family using bits and pieces around the house, Pickleball – a mix of table tennis, short tennis and badminton – has now become an international success thanks to its accessibility, pace and focus on fun.

And communities across the Kingdom are now able to try out the sport with sessions being held in a number of local leisure centres.

Fife Flyers with Pickleball Fife Sports and Leisure Trust ambassador Stuart Turnbull (back row) next to Carol Jaap, Pickleball coach.

Shane Owen, goalie for Fife Flyers, said: “It’s my first time playing Pickleball, it’s fun, everybody was smiling and got a sweat on – great for hand-eye coordination.”

While forward, Janne Kivilahti, added: “As an athlete it’s always nice to experience new sports. You get a good work out and at the same time it is a lot of fun.”

Todd Dutiaume, general manager and head coach for the Flyers, said: “We are thrilled with our continued association with Fife Sports and Leisure Trust. Having the opportunity to try a growing sport as a group is a positive team-building exercise, highlights a game all can play and will provide some laughs.”

Supported by Pickleball Scotland and specially-trained ambassadors, the charitable trust now delivers Pickleball sessions at five of its leisure centres in the Kingdom – Cowdenbeath, Duloch, Cupar, Waterstone Crook and Levenmouth Swimming Pool and Sports Centre.

Evelyn Crichton, fitness class co-ordinator for Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “It’s great the players are keen to try out Pickleball – it’s a fun game and one that is easy for people to become confident in very quickly. The game is suitable for all abilities – not just professional ice hockey players!

"The trust now has two trained coaches and one of our ambassadors is playing in the Pickleball Scotland League. We anticipate the game may become more popular as winter sets in and outdoor pursuits become more challenging.”

