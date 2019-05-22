Fife Flyers unveil first player signing of summer

Fife Flyers have signalled their team building plans for the 2019-20 season with the return of British forward, Bari McKenzie.

The hugely popular skater was a big hit with fans last season, and was named the team’s ‘unsung hero’ and won British player of the year.

McKenzie (32) brought a wealth of experience to the dressing-room, and looked very much at home in a gold, white and blue top.

His career has taken him to all four Scottish teams who have iced in the top flight – Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee – as well as Belfast, Cardiff and Coventry.

The Dumfries born skater was certainly high on the wish list of returnees of many fans, and the fact he is the first signing to be unveiled underlines the work already done behind the scenes since the end of the 2018-19 season in April.

McKenzie said: “From the first minute I walked in to the locker room I felt at home, and I knew it was going to be special playing in Fife. I certainly wasn’t disappointed.

“I’m so happy to be returning for a second season.”

His return has delighted the coaching staff.

Todd Dutiaume, head coach, said: “ “Both Hutch and I were keen to sign Bari up for a second season.

“He was popular both in the room and with the fans last season, and was a committed member of the team.

“He has a lot of experience in the league and will continue to be a valuable asset for us.”

McKenzie’s hockey CV stretches across more than 15 seasons, and that experience will be key as Flyers look to build a strong squad capable of challenging for honours next season.

Season ticket details are expected to be announced later this week.