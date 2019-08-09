Fife Flyers unveil key sponsors for new ice hockey season

Fife Flyers’ have unveiled their Great8 sponsors for the 2019-20 ice hockey season.

The club’s commercial team has completed its portfolio of key sponsors for new campaign which commences at the end of August.

The Great8 is headlined by main sponsors Arnold Clark Mercedes Benz – back on board for a fourth season – and includes continued support from Fife Auto Centre, FFDR, Nationwide Gas Care, Specsavers, welcome2fife.com, and Styx Kirkcaldy.

Joining the sponsors for 2019-20 is Unison Fife Health Branch.

Carol Johnstone, Fife Flyers’ commercial manager, said: “To get our Great8 partners on board is a fantastic achievement for the club.

“All of our sponsors are hugely important to us, and we are delighted to welcome them back for the 2019-20 campaign.” The names of the Great8 sponsors will feature on the team’s home and away jerseys for the forthcoming season - and their support means the club can push to bring in the best players available.

Carol added “We are very much a locally based team, but operating in a league where most of our competitors are city based, so to secure a mix of market leading local and national businesses as key sponsors is a real statement of faith in what we have delivered so far and where we want to take our team.”