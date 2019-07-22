Fife Flyers unveil opening fixture and signing for 2019-20 season

Fife Flyers will face rivals Glasgow Clan in the opening fixture of the 2019-20 season.

The teams go head on head on Saturday, September 7

It’s the second season running the teams have met head to head on the opening night – Flyers won a 5-4 shoot out in a Challenge Cup game to kick-start the 2018-19 campaign.

The match was teased ahead of the full fixture list being announced on Tuesday.

Today also saw Flyers confirm the return of defenceman Scott Aarssen for a second season.

The former Clan and Sheffield Steelers’ blueliner is a veteran of over 350 EIHL games across six seasons, and is the second defenceman to be unveiled by Flyers this summer.

The club is still some way behind all other EIHL teams with signing announcements, but there is expected to be at least one more returnee from last season, while fans wait to hear the identity of new faces on the roster.

Todd Dutiaume, head coach, is looking to Aarssen to be a defensive rock again this season.

He said: “The decision to bring Scott and his family back was an incredibly easy one.

“His on ice contribution was invaluable; quietly anchoring our defence and leading by example every night.

“We’ll look to him once again to be that calm steadying influence who will contribute regularly on offence and provide strong leadership.”

The 31 year old Canadian said he had “unfinished business” from last season and added: “My family and I really enjoyed our time last year, so it was an easy decision to return.

“I am looking forward to working with Dutes and Hutch again, and I can’t wait to hit the ice.”