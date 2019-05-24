Fife Flyers unveil ticket prices for 2019-20 ice hockey season

Fife Flyers are to increase ticket prices for the 2019-20 ice hockey season.

The 50 pence rise was confirmed in its season ticket information, launched this week.

The club said the “slight increase” was due to the increased financial costs of competing in the EIHL.

It has, however, frozen season ticket prices for children.

The club said: “There is a slight increase in game night ticket prices and season ticket prices for adults/concessions.

“However, we have frozen the child ticket rate.

“Due to increased financial costs to compete in the EIHL, we see no choice but to increase our ticket rates and online booking fee’s marginally, in line with the majority of teams.”

Fans have the option of two season passes – one covering the 27 league and conference matches or one covering 31 fixtures which includes the Challenge Cup.

Adult season tickets range from £425 to £485, concessions are £300 to £345, while juvenile passes are £185-£210.

Application forms are available on the club’s website HERE www.fifeflyers.co.uk until July 31.

They are also available from the ice rink’s main office.