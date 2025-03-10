Fife girls in prizes at Scottish Sports Futures Awards bash

Kirkcaldy's Sophie Balfour with her Ian Reid Outstanding Achievement Award (Pics by Alan Peebles)

Kirkcaldy’s Sophie Balfour and Lara Carroll were respective winners of the Ian Reid Outstanding Achievement and Spirit of the Year prizes at last Thursday’s Scottish Sports Futures Awards in Glasgow’s voco Grand Central Hotel.

Balfour initially started with Scottish Sports Futures on Fife’s Sweaty Betty programme, committing many hours doing volunteering locally. She supports primary schools in getting children more active and is driven to take away barriers that young people face.

Despite facing significant challenges in her own life, Balfour has consistently shown resilience in two years volunteering at the youth netball club; also helping food banks and creating a girls’ only netball club in her local primary school.

She said: “When I first joined SSF I wasn’t very confident, but when I was part of my first Sweaty Betty course, it just gave me such a confident boost and showed me that people do care and want to get involved in helping you.

Lara Carroll, of Kirkcaldy, with her Spirit of the Year award

"I feel like I’ve taken advantage of a lot of the opportunities I have been given this year and whenever something comes up I’m always eager to get involved and help.

"I wouldn’t have my eight qualifications in sport, I wouldn’t have made lots of friends, I wouldn’t have learned how to play lots of different sports, and I wouldn’t have been so open to tell my story without SSF.”

The award for fellow volunteer Carroll recognised her enthusiasm, positive attitude and unwavering determination make her a standout individual and a true inspiration.

The audience was told: “What sets Lara apart is her remarkable drive to achieve her goals while encouraging and supporting others along the way.

Lochgelly's Chloe Scougall with her Coach/Youth Worker of the Year prize

"Lara’s unique combination of enthusiasm, positivity, and resilience makes her a role model for her peers and a shining example of what it means to live with purpose and passion.

"She truly embodies the spirit of this award, and her impact on her community is nothing short of inspiring.”

A third Fife win saw Lochgelly’s Chloe Scougall named Coach/Youth Worker of the Year for her role as an SSF volunteer over the last six months, supporting SSF Twilight on Thursdays and Fridays in Lochgelly whilst also attending college full-time.