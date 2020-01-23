Fife golf club nets £5000 to improve facilities

A Fife golf club has been granted funding to refurbish its kitchens.

Leslie Golf Course has been given £5000 to instal the new facilities in its clubhouse as part of phase three of a redevelopment scheme.

The 130 year old course has been in decline over a number of years, and it wasn’t until 2019 when a group of volunteers took over the course that any serious work was started to maintain the property.

The group hope to totally revamp the building to create a community hub and functioning facility.

At Glenrothes area committee on Wednesday, councillors agreed to approve the funding, saying they were very much in support of the project.

Cllr Jan Wincott said: “I know they hope to hold a lot of functions, but without a kitchen that’s hard to maintain.

“I’ve seen the work they have done so far, this group of volunteers out there, bringing the course back into a usable condition. I fully support this project.”

It is hoped that once the kitchen is up and running, it will allow the club to bring in funding through functions and community use, making the club self sustaining.