Fife golf courses ranked inside best value top 10

A view of the famous 17th Road hole on the Old Course, St Andrews. Pic Ian Rutherford

Experts at golfsupport.com conducted research into the UK and Ireland’s top 30 golf courses, establishing a value score for each golf course based on average price and Tripadvisor reviews.

In top spot is North Berwick golf course with a ranking score of 9.2 out of 10.

In second place is St Andrews golf course with a ranking score of 8.3.

The course is thought of as one of the best in the world, and is considered to be the home of golf.