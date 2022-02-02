Fife golf courses ranked inside best value top 10
Two of the area’s golf courses have been listed inside the top 10 as being best value for money.
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 1:56 pm
Experts at golfsupport.com conducted research into the UK and Ireland’s top 30 golf courses, establishing a value score for each golf course based on average price and Tripadvisor reviews.
In top spot is North Berwick golf course with a ranking score of 9.2 out of 10.
In second place is St Andrews golf course with a ranking score of 8.3.
The course is thought of as one of the best in the world, and is considered to be the home of golf.
Kingsbarns is joint seventh on the value list with Royal Aberdeen the only other Scottish course inside the top 10.