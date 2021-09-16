Fife golfer Jim Gales secures third open title

The open is held for golfers with disabilities including including cerebral palsy, amputees of all descriptions, blind and visually impaired, MS, wheelchair users and many other and varied conditions.

Over 70 golfers teed off on day one of the championship, with players arriving from across Scotland and its islands, throughout the UK and Ireland and included Scottish Disability Golf and Curling members, of which Gales is the chair.

Gales, who is a blind golfer and was partnered by sighted guide Martin Lowe of Gullane, won the open with a nett score of with 193.

Springfield's Jim Gales MBE enjoyed a winning week at the open

Following his win, he said: “After a fairly lousy season I wasn’t expecting too much when we travelled to Alyth but miracles do happen sometimes and everything came together over the three days.

"Glorious sunshine helped, as well as a couple of early nights, which is most unlike me.

"It was a great atmosphere at Strathmore and they look after us really well with friendly staff and a good course. It all helps to settle the mind and the nerves on the first tee each day.”

Another element of the open was a team event which Gales won with Jim Thomson and Martin Lowe, averaging 43 points.