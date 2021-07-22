Fife golfer Scott Herald the latest to book his Dumbarnie finals place
St Andrews teaching professional Scott Herald won the sixth event on this year’s bunkered get back to golf tour at Scotscraig.
A flawless round of -6, for a 65, had Scott two shots ahead of his nearest challengers, fellow professional John Gallagher and amateur James Wilson, who both carded -4 67s.
The highlight of Herald’s round was a holed seven iron from 167 yards at the tough par four 11th hole for an eagle two.
“I thought the course was in excellent condition,” said Herald following his round over the local course.
"I hadn’t played there in nearly a decade and thoroughly enjoyed my day, it won’t be that long before I play it again.
"Thanks to my playing partners Alan Tait, Stevie Gray and Ian Graham who were as ever great fun and very encouraging as I started to roll in some birdies.
"They helped to keep me relaxed which is testament to the bunkered get back to golf tour and it’s format.
"Competitive golf but played with friends on great golf courses, hopefully sharing some laughs and birdies.
"I’m delighted to have qualified and I’m looking forward to my day at Dumbarnie in October.”
The tour is now halfway through the year’s schedule with six events left to play in.
Murrayshall in Perthshire is now underway and will run until Sunday, August 1 before moving on to The Carrick at Loch Lomond. Herald is the sixth winner on the tour this season and will take his place with the other 11 finalists at Dumbarnie on October 24 for the grand final.