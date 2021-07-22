Fife golfer Scott Herald the latest to book his Dumbarnie finals place

Scott Herald is the latest winner on the bunkered get back to golf tour and has booked his place at the Dumbarnie finals

A flawless round of -6, for a 65, had Scott two shots ahead of his nearest challengers, fellow professional John Gallagher and amateur James Wilson, who both carded -4 67s.

The highlight of Herald’s round was a holed seven iron from 167 yards at the tough par four 11th hole for an eagle two.

“I thought the course was in excellent condition,” said Herald following his round over the local course.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I hadn’t played there in nearly a decade and thoroughly enjoyed my day, it won’t be that long before I play it again.

"Thanks to my playing partners Alan Tait, Stevie Gray and Ian Graham who were as ever great fun and very encouraging as I started to roll in some birdies.

"They helped to keep me relaxed which is testament to the bunkered get back to golf tour and it’s format.

"Competitive golf but played with friends on great golf courses, hopefully sharing some laughs and birdies.

"I’m delighted to have qualified and I’m looking forward to my day at Dumbarnie in October.”

The tour is now halfway through the year’s schedule with six events left to play in.