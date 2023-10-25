Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Teams from the Netherlands, Albania, Azerbaijan, and Kosovo will join Scotland for Group D games in Dalgety Bay over Saturday and Sunday.

It is the biggest international para-football tournament of its kind ever to take place in Scotland, and the Kingdom was the perfect choice to hoist as the squad features Iain Matthew, 47, of Glenrothes who is also a director of the charity which has been instrumental in bringing the major tournament to the Kingdom.

The Scotland squad is made up of 11 individuals each with a lower or upper limb amputation. With 10 matches played across two days, it promises to be an exhilarating tournament that will bring multiple amputee football nations together.

Scotland's amputees team, in action (Pic: Daniel Morup Pedersen)

Fife Council and Fife Sports & Leisure Trust have been instrumental in bringing the tournament to the region, which is set to cost the modest amputee charity tens of thousands. They have have provided support from facilities, venue and equipment to volunteers and logistics. With the tournament taking place at the ground of the Hillhead Swifts F.C, the home club will be providing ball-girls for the matches, making it a true community effort.

Amputee football in Scotland is run by Scotland Amputee Football Association (AFAS) and the charity is calling on locals to come along and support their national team at Dalgety Bay Sports & Leisure Centre. Entry is free.

Jimmy Dunbar, area manager at Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: "We were delighted to have been approached and to help support the delivery of this fantastic and inspiring tournament and to secure this event within Fife.”

