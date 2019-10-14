Fife martial arts students earn black belts in taekwon-do

Eight students from a Fife martial arts club were successful in a recent black belt grading.

To be selected to test for black belt, the Icon Taekwon-do group had to train intensively for a number of years following their previous grading.

Ross Fisher, chief instructor at the Markinch-based club, said: “They are all very committed and have trained exceptionally hard to achieve it.

“I’m very proud of them all and look forward to watching them develop further in Taekwon-Do.”

Receiving their black belts were Allan Roy 3rd Dan, Alex West 2nd Dan, Wendy Gourlay, Erin Wilson, Finlay Brock, Ben Rowan, Aidan Roy and Grace Wilson, all 1st Dan.

Icon Taekwon-do also run classes in Stenton and Thornton. For more information visit the club's Facebook page.