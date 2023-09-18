Fife park run aims for 500 participants for landmark 500th event

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

St Andrews will hits its 500th run on Saturday, September 23 with the aim of getting 500 people to take part.

Organisers want people to come along to Craigtoun Park and be part of a unique event whether they walk jog, run or simply cheer everyone on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The weekly ParkRun has been part of the town’s calendar for a decade, and has hosted hundreds of participants every Saturday morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Andrews is set to hist its 500th park run (Pic: St Andrews Park Run)

There are plans for a small celebration at the end to mark this once in a lifetime event, and participants are asked to bring along a few treats - and also arrive early to avoid any congestion - it gets underway at 9:30am..

The group said: “We can't thank everyone enough for helping us get here, and we're going to have a good go at it on the day.”