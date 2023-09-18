Fife park run aims for 500 participants for landmark 500th event
St Andrews will hits its 500th run on Saturday, September 23 with the aim of getting 500 people to take part.
Organisers want people to come along to Craigtoun Park and be part of a unique event whether they walk jog, run or simply cheer everyone on.
The weekly ParkRun has been part of the town’s calendar for a decade, and has hosted hundreds of participants every Saturday morning.
There are plans for a small celebration at the end to mark this once in a lifetime event, and participants are asked to bring along a few treats - and also arrive early to avoid any congestion - it gets underway at 9:30am..
The group said: “We can't thank everyone enough for helping us get here, and we're going to have a good go at it on the day.”
ParkRuns have become a huge hit across the country with many towns hosting the informal, open to all events in local parks. They started in 2004 when a group of 13 parkrunners got together in Teddington in London.