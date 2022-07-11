Fife racers enjoy their visit to Skeg Vegas

Gordon Moodie, from Windygates, on a previous meeting to Skegness

Fife drivers in the formula IIs were Gordon Moodie, Windygates, and Paul Reid, Cowdenbeath.

Moodie had a good night’s racing winning his heat but in a 38 car final had to settle for the runners up spot and then third in the grand national.

Local drivers in the saloons included Kyle Irvine, Glenrothes, Ross Watters, Kennoway, Eck Cunningham, Buckhaven, Derek Duff, Cupar, and Gary Paterson, Saline.

All qualified for the final with Irvine and Watters picking up heat wins but only Duff was classified in the final when he ended up in tenth place.

On Sunday the formula II drivers were running in qualifying heats for their UK championship with Moodie picking up a second and a third in his heats.

In the saloons, who were running three times out of seven heats, Watters won one of the races and then finished in seventh and tenth, Irvine picked up a sixth and a ninth whilst Cunningham’s only finish was a fifth in heat one.

Sunday’s stock car action was as warm as the weather, blazing hot with a couple of rollovers, and multiple car shunts

Gordon Moodie picked up a fifth place in his last qualifying heat for the UK Championship where he started from row two. Not long after the race started Moodie dived inside to take the lead only to be clipped and taken out of the race.