Fife’s track stars come together

There was track success for Kingdom Athletic over the weekend, a group which brings together several of the area’s leading athletes from different teams.

The squad is a composite team made up of U17 and U20s from Fife AC, Dundee Hawkhill Harriers and Pitreavie AAC and co-managed by Fife AC President Lesley Thirkell.

It won the Youth Development League Northern Division ahead of clubs from Scotland and the north of England.

After two matches in Carlisle and a third and final match in Manchester, they placed first overall ahead of Scottish rivals Edinburgh AC and Manchester-based Trafford AC and qualified to compete against the country’s top juniors at the national final which will be held in September.

There was a fantastic double victory for recent Scottish Schools Championships medallist Layla Zuill, who won both the U17 200m and 300m in 25.93 and 41.40 respectively and gained maximum points for the team.

Scottish Schools Champion Anna Dalglish won the u17 1500m steeplechase.

In what was only her third ever steeplechase race, Anna clocked a personal best of 5.23.88 which places her 10th on the Scottish U17 all-time list behind names such as former Kingdom Athletic athlete and double OIympian Eilish McColgan.

There were also fine performances from Jaden Lenny, who was second in the U17 3000m in 11.21.67; Craig Morris, who was second in the U20 3000m in 9.03.72; Holly McLachlan, who won the U20 400m hurdles in 68.27; Josh Hodgson, who was second in the U17 100m in 11.69 and first in the U17 200m B string in 23.31; Peter Scott, who was second in the U17 400m in 52.24; and Ben Sandilands, who was third in the U17 men’s 800m in 1.59.67.

Some of Fife AC’s younger members were also in action closer to home at the third RAM league of the season in Perth.

Sisters Claire and Rachel McNab took victory in their respective throws, with Claire winning the U13 girls javelin in 13.52 and Rachel winning the U15 girls shot put in 8.46.

It was a busy day for Holly Ovens, who is brilliant form over the sprints and middle distance events this summer.

Holly won the U13 girls 100m in 30.0 as well as placing 4th in the U13 girls 800m in 2.43.4.

There were also impressive second places from Ruby Russell, who ran 2.32.4 in the U15 girls 800m; Angus Robertson, who ran 13.2 in the U15 boys 100m; Logan Fearns, who ran 26.0 in the U17 men’s 200m; and Josef Ingam, who ran 15.1 in the U15 boys 100m and 29.9 in the U13 boys 200m.