Fife Sports and Leisure Trust announces new three-year agreement with longstanding partner RLSS UK

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust is pleased to announce a new three-year agreement with its longstanding partner, the Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS UK).

This partnership reinforces the organisation’s commitment to delivering quality lifeguarding and safety training while expanding leisure opportunities for communities across Fife.

As part of this agreement, RLSS UK will provide enhanced services and support to Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, including training opportunities, access to specialised networks, and resources for staff development. These benefits will allow the organisation to build on its existing programme, ensuring continued high standards in lifeguard training and education.

Liz Wilson, Safety and Facilities Team at Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: "We are excited to build upon our partnership with RLSS UK. We are committed to maintaining its excellent rating, expanding the programme even further, and ensuring that leisure remains a safe and enjoyable experience for all."

Staff training session for the NPLQ.

Richard Flavell, Head of Customer Relations, from RLSS UK, commented: “We are delighted that Fife Sports and Leisure Trust has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering RLSS UK lifeguard qualifications for another three years. This partnership highlights the shared dedication of both organisations to expanding access to quality lifeguard training and supports RLSS UK’s mission to ensure everyone can enjoy water safely.”

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust is proud to have achieved an excellent RLSS UK Rating for its National Pool Lifeguard Qualification (NPLQ) training programme for the second consecutive year. The NPLQ is internationally recognised and is the UK's most awarded lifeguard certification, with over 46,000 new trainees annually and more than 90,000 certified pool lifeguards nationwide - representing 95% of the UK’s pool lifeguards.

Upcoming NPLQ Courses for 2025

As part of the new agreement, Fife Sports and Leisure Trust is excited to announce upcoming NPLQ courses for aspiring lifeguards in 2025. The NPLQ is a 36-hour, 5-day course and costs £280. Please phone the respective venue to book:

Course Dates and Booking Information:

February Half-Term :Michael Woods Sports & Leisure Centre – Wednesday 12th to Sunday 16th February. Call 01592 583305 to book.

Easter: Inverkeithing High School Community Use – Monday 7th to Friday 11th April. Call 01383 602349 to book.

Lochgelly High School – Monday 14th to Friday 18th April. Call 01383 602305 to book.

Summer: Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre – Monday 7th to Friday 11th July. Call 01592 583306 to book.

Carnegie Leisure Centre – Monday 4th to Friday 8th August. Call 01383 602304 to book.

October Half-Term: Cupar Sports Centre – Monday 13th to Friday 17th October. Call 01334 659324 to book.

To learn more about Fife Sports and Leisure Trust's training courses and opportunities, go to: https://www.fifeleisure.org.uk/about/jobs/current-vacancies/

For more information on the NPLQ course by RLSS UK, please visit: https://www.rlss.org.uk/national-pool-lifeguard-qualification