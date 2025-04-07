Fife Sports and Leisure Trust celebrates over 50,000 health and wellbeing attendances on World Health Day 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust is thrilled to announce a major milestone—its Health and Wellbeing programme reached over 50,000 class attendances in 2025. This achievement will be celebrated on World Health Day 2025 and highlights the programme’s growing impact in supporting individuals across Fife with long-term health conditions to lead healthier, more active lives.

A Commitment to Health and Wellbeing

As a charitable trust, Fife Sports and Leisure Trust reinvests in services that promote healthier lifestyles for all, particularly targeting groups who may face barriers to physical activity. Since the launch of Fife Sports and Leisure Trust’s cardiac rehabilitation sessions in 2000, and the expansion of the programme in 2012 to include a broader range of health conditions, the Health and Wellbeing programme has played a central role in providing accessible sports and leisure facilities.

Emma Walker, CEO, at Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: "We are incredibly proud to reach this milestone, and we are excited to mark it alongside World Health Day 2025. The Health and Wellbeing programme has allowed us to support hundreds of individuals in improving their physical and mental health. The community response has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are committed to continuing this work with even greater impact."

One of Fife Sports and Leisure Trust’s Health and Wellbeing team members supporting a participant during an Active Back Care session.

A Programme Designed for All Abilities

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust’s Health and Wellbeing programme supports individuals in Fife living with conditions such as cancer, arthritis, chronic pain, diabetes, cardiovascular issues, and respiratory conditions to be active. Every individual is treated as unique, with personal goals and needs taken into account.

Instructors play a vital role in delivering the programme, tailoring exercises to suit each participant’s specific health condition and abilities. Their friendly, motivating personalities create an environment where participants feel welcome, supported, and empowered to reach their full potential.

Fiona Prendergast, Health and Wellbeing Manager, at Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “The role of our instructors cannot be understated—they are the heart of this programme. They not only lead the exercises but also provide encouragement and reassurance, helping participants build the confidence to keep coming back.”

Popular Classes and Benefits to Participants

Participants benefit both physically and mentally from attending classes. Many people report feeling more confident, improved mobility, and even being able to complete everyday tasks like walking down the street without assistance. Participants also frequently highlight the positive effect on their mood and the uplifting social interactions within the classes.

Among the most attended classes is the Active Circuits programme, which has attracted many individuals seeking to improve strength, balance, and overall fitness.

One Active Circuits programme participant commented: “Attending my class is important to me. When you live alone, contact with other people is vital. I look forward to my class every week. It gets me motivated in the morning. It’s not only exercise but being able to chat with other people too. The class helps me to move more, and I really enjoy interacting with a class of like-minded people. The classes are very sociable, as well as doing exercises, and we have all made friends, which helps in all sorts of ways.”

Measurable Impact and Achievements

The success of Fife Sports and Leisure Trust’s Health and Wellbeing programme is evident in the numbers, with an increasing number of participants joining each year and improvements in physical and mental health reported across the board:

Attendances grew from 47,186 to 55,000 from 2024–2025, reflecting the programme’s growth and the increasing demand for these services.

Over 737 new participants joined the Health and Wellbeing programme in 2024–2025

From April 2024 to February 2025, the programme received a total of 2,288 referrals—1,765 from health professionals and 523 self-referrals.

The top four conditions people were referred for during this period were musculoskeletal (MSK) issues, cancer, arthritis, and back problems.

The highest percentage of referrals were received from individuals aged 50–64, followed by those aged 75+ and then the 65–74 age group.

Over 300 referral partnerships have been formed across health and social care services, enhancing the accessibility and reach of the programme.

These achievements go beyond mere statistics—they represent lives changed, health improved, and a stronger, more connected community.

Collaborations and Community Impact

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust’s Health and Wellbeing programme has been strengthened through key partnerships with local health services and charities, including Maggie’s Fife, Parkinson’s UK, and Macmillan. These collaborations have been instrumental in shaping our programmes around the needs of people living with these conditions, while also helping to raise awareness of the benefits of physical activity for those affected.

Louise MacKay, Health and Wellbeing Lead, said:“We’ve built relationships with a wide range of partners to ensure that our programmes meet the diverse needs of the community. These partnerships are essential in helping us provide holistic support for individuals facing health challenges.”

Upcoming Developments

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust is continuing to innovate, with plans to expand both the Active Aqua and Active Move programmes. These initiatives will offer even more opportunities for individuals with specific conditions to access water-based activities and tailored exercises that promote greater mobility and health.

Looking Ahead: A Healthier Fife for All

As Fife Sports and Leisure Trust celebrates World Health Day 2025, the Trust remains dedicated to breaking down barriers to health and wellbeing. The Health and Wellbeing programme will continue to play a key role in improving the quality of life for Fife’s residents, ensuring that everyone—regardless of age, background, or ability—has the opportunity to get active and live a healthier, more fulfilling life.

For more information about Fife Sports and Leisure Trust’s Health and Wellbeing programme or to get involved, please visit Fife Sports and Leisure Trust website or contact [email protected].